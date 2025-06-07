Juventus have long maintained a productive relationship with Fiorentina, often turning to the Florence-based club to reinforce their squad. In recent dealings, the Bianconeri have sent both Nicolo Fagioli and Moise Kean to Fiorentina, continuing a well-established pattern of business between the two Serie A sides.

Seen as the dominant force in Italian football, Juventus have a history of acquiring top performers from rival clubs, and Fiorentina has become one of their preferred sources of talent. This summer’s transfer window may be no different, as the Turin giants look to revisit Florence in their efforts to reshape the squad under manager Igor Tudor.

Wingback Role a Priority for Tudor

Tudor, who favours a system utilising wingbacks, has made it clear that he requires players more suited to the role than those currently available at Juventus. Although he has worked to maximise the performances of his current options, it is evident that the squad lacks natural wingbacks who can execute his tactical demands effectively.

In response to this need, Juventus have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Dodo, a player well known for his consistent performances and attacking capability. According to Il Bianconero, Tudor is particularly fond of the Brazilian and sees him as an ideal fit for his system. The report notes that Dodo is admired not only for his technical quality but also for his work rate and tactical intelligence on the flanks.

Contract Stalemate Could Open the Door

Dodo is currently considered one of the standout wingbacks in Serie A, but his future at Fiorentina appears uncertain. The club has been struggling to secure him on a new contract, and should negotiations remain stalled, they may be compelled to allow his departure to avoid complications later in the season.

Given his proven ability and stylistic compatibility with Tudor’s system, Dodo represents a compelling option for Juventus. A transfer of this nature could significantly enhance the Bianconeri’s tactical flexibility and overall squad depth, making it a move worth serious consideration in the current market.