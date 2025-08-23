Juventus are continuing to explore options in the transfer market, and one of the players who has caught its attention is Nico Paz. The midfielder enjoyed an impressive campaign with Como last season, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Serie A. His progress has not gone unnoticed, and the Bianconeri are among the clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Paz’s development under Cesc Fabregas

Como benefited significantly from the influence of Cesc Fabregas, whose coaching helped to shape the performances of several players, including Paz. Under his guidance, the youngster flourished and became a central figure in the team’s success, playing a vital role as the club adapted to life in Serie A following their promotion. His maturity and technical ability drew attention from across Europe, with Real Madrid also keeping a close eye on his progress.

The Spanish giants held a buy-back clause that could have brought Paz back to Madrid. However, they opted against triggering it, allowing him to continue developing in Italy. While this decision surprised some, it reflects both the confidence Como has in retaining him and the belief that he can further enhance his career by playing regular football rather than returning to a highly competitive environment where minutes may be limited.

Juventus face a steep asking price

Juventus have now approached Como to explore the possibility of securing Paz’s services during this transfer window. However, their ambitions appear to have been met with resistance. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Como has communicated a clear stance, placing a €70 million valuation on the midfielder. This figure is seen as a strong message that the club have no intention of selling their prized asset.

For Juventus, the price tag poses a significant obstacle. At a time when financial caution remains central to their transfer strategy, paying such a sum for a player who is still developing may not be feasible. The valuation also underlines Como’s determination to build a competitive side around their young stars rather than cashing in too soon.

While Juventus admire Paz’s talent, the reality is that the club may be better served by pursuing alternative midfield options. The market still offers opportunities to sign players with proven quality at a more reasonable price, and focusing resources elsewhere could provide a more balanced and pragmatic solution.