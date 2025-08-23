Parma are preparing for their opening fixture of the new Serie A campaign, with their recently appointed coach Carlos Cuesta set for his debut in charge against Juventus. The encounter will be a stern test for the young manager, who is eager to make a positive first impression in one of the most demanding leagues in Europe.

Cuesta took over at Parma during the summer, a bold appointment by the club given that he had previously served only as an assistant coach at Arsenal. His rapid rise to a managerial position at just 29 years of age highlighted the trust placed in him, and now, at 30, he faces the challenge of proving that such faith was justified. Having been an integral member of Mikel Arteta’s staff at Arsenal, Cuesta is familiar with top-level preparation and tactical planning, experience that Parma hope will serve them well as they continue to grow.

A significant challenge for Cuesta

The task ahead for Cuesta could hardly be more difficult. His first official match as head coach pits him against Juventus, one of the leading contenders for the Serie A title this season. The Bianconeri, guided by Igor Tudor, have had time to adapt to their manager’s ideas and are aiming to establish early momentum in the campaign.

Juventus are known for their ability to start strongly, and with a squad rich in talent and ambition, they will be determined to set the tone from the very first game. For Parma, this presents both a daunting challenge and an opportunity to test themselves against the very best. A positive result, or even a strong performance, could give Cuesta and his players confidence for the remainder of the season.

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

Cuesta’s assessment of Juventus

Despite the difficulty of the fixture, Cuesta has expressed respect for his opening opponents. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “I expect a very competitive and organised Juventus. I’ve seen growth, a team with a very clear identity. It will certainly be a very difficult match. I expect a very high-quality team.”

His words underline the preparation that Parma have undertaken ahead of this clash, as well as his recognition of Juventus’ strength. While expectations for Parma remain modest, the spotlight will be on Cuesta to demonstrate his tactical acumen and ability to inspire his side against one of the most formidable opponents in Italian football.