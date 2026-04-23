Several Juventus players appeared out of place at the club under Igor Tudor and struggled to show a clear understanding of what it means to represent the Bianconeri. That situation contributed to several disappointing performances across the squad.

Since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival, however, results and displays have improved significantly. Despite the club not making many additions to the squad in January, Juventus have looked stronger, with much of the credit going to the new manager and his influence on the team.

Spalletti Transforming Juventus

The Old Lady will now be eager to maintain their progress under Spalletti, with many observers noting that the players appear to have greater confidence and respect under his leadership.

In recent weeks, several footballers who had struggled previously have shown far better form, underlining the impact a managerial change can have. Juventus are also expected to reinvest in the squad when the season ends as they look to build on this momentum.

Managers often make a decisive difference, and former player David Di Michele has now discussed the effect Spalletti has had since taking charge.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “It’s definitely in Spalletti’s head. I was convinced he would do very well, because some players are suited to his style of play. He’s done an important job, even without strikers, given that he’s been missing Vlahovic, and we’ve seen the use of Openda and David.”

Di Michele continued: “He’s revitalised David, relying on goals from midfielders and defenders. Yildiz has worked amazingly, now he’s a bit lower, and Boga and Conceicao are leaving.”

Improved Players Highlighted

He also pointed to the development of other individuals under the current manager and the tactical changes that have benefited the side.

Di Michele added: “Since Spalletti arrived, Locatelli has only played forward, not back, a sign that he’s improved everyone. The real problem is that Juve have changed 12,13 players, while Inter have a solid squad and make the difference.”

His comments suggest that stability remains an important factor in Juventus’ long-term progress, particularly when compared with rivals who already possess settled squads.

He concluded: “Now they’ve created something to annoy the other teams next year in their bid to win the Scudetto. Bring in two or three good, quality players, and you can compete with everyone.”

With performances improving and confidence returning, Juventus appear to be moving in a positive direction under Spalletti as they prepare for next season.