Dean Huijsen left Juventus to join Bournemouth last season and, only a year later, completed another move to Real Madrid, where he has quickly established himself as one of their important players.

During his time in Turin, Juventus did not appear to place as much faith in the youngster as they perhaps should have done. That lack of trust led to loan moves before the club eventually decided to sell him.

Huijsen is one of several former Juventus players who have gone on to impress elsewhere, but the defender always seemed confident in his own ability and convinced that he was destined for the highest level.

Huijsen Backed Himself Early

He now represents what many consider the biggest football club in the history of the game in Real Madrid, and one of his former Bournemouth teammates has revealed that the move had been predicted well in advance.

Antoine Semenyo spent a season alongside Huijsen at Bournemouth before both players moved on. The Ghana international has now explained that Huijsen confidently spoke about joining Real Madrid shortly after arriving from Juventus.

As reported by Football Italia, Semenyo said: “When he [Huijsen] signed for Bournemouth, he said: ‘I’m going to sign for Real Madrid next year.’ I was like, What are you talking about?”

The remark surprised those around him, particularly given the challenge of adapting to English football and proving himself in the Premier League before earning such a prestigious transfer.

Huijsen’s confidence, however, appears to have reflected a strong belief in his own pathway and potential rather than empty ambition.

Prediction Became Reality

Semenyo continued by explaining the reaction within the squad when Huijsen first made the claim about his future.

He added: “You need to start building up in the Prem. It wasn’t like that for me, so I don’t think it’s going to be that for you, but, again, he said, ‘I’ll sign for Real Madrid next summer.’”

The Bournemouth dressing room reportedly found the statement difficult to believe at the time, given the scale of the move being discussed.

Semenyo concluded: “He called it, and we were like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Huijsen’s rapid rise since leaving Juventus underlines how quickly careers can develop when talent is matched by confidence and opportunity. His success may also prompt reflection in Turin over whether the club allowed a highly promising player to leave too soon.