Antonio Conte was widely tipped to return to Juventus at the end of last season, with the Bianconeri believed to be seeking an upgrade in management after Igor Tudor’s time in charge.

Conte had just guided Napoli to the Serie A title, and there was strong speculation that Juventus hoped he would leave the Partenopei and make a return to Turin.

Reports at the time suggested he was unhappy in Naples, prompting Juventus to explore the possibility of taking advantage of the situation and appointing him as their next manager.

Conte Stayed In Naples

However, events took a different turn. Conte reportedly held important discussions with the Napoli owner before agreeing to a new contract, bringing an end to Juventus’ hopes of securing his return.

The manager has since remained in Naples, while Juventus are now under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti is widely regarded as a leading coach and has already shown why he is held in such high esteem. His recent work has helped improve performances and restore optimism around the club.

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has now revealed that he always believed Conte would not be making a return.

As reported by Calciomercato, he said: “When everyone was saying last year that Conte would go to Juventus, he told me he would never go, yet that hype went on for months and months.”

His comments suggest that, despite the widespread rumours, Conte’s position may have been clearer behind the scenes than many believed.

Spalletti Making His Own Impact

Although Conte would have represented an experienced and high-profile appointment, Juventus now appear to have moved forward with another accomplished figure on the bench.

Spalletti has brought fresh energy to the side and has overseen encouraging progress in recent weeks. Improvements in structure, confidence and individual performances have all been noted since his arrival.

That progress means Juventus supporters may now feel less disappointment about missing out on Conte, particularly if current momentum continues.

There is no certainty that Conte would have delivered stronger results than those already being produced under Spalletti.

Outcomes often judge football decisions, and Juventus now seem focused on building under their current manager rather than revisiting missed opportunities from the past.