Jeremie Boga joined Juventus on loan during the January transfer window after falling out of favour at Nice, and the move has quickly proved to be a successful one.

The attacker arrived with little expectation surrounding the transfer, yet he has already become one of the most influential players in the Bianconeri squad through a series of strong performances.

His impact has reportedly made the prospect of a permanent deal in the summer appear increasingly straightforward for Juventus.

Boga Impressing In Turin

Juventus are understood to view Boga as one of their important players, while the attacker himself is said to be enjoying life in Turin.

Because of his strong start, there is a growing belief that he could remain a Juventus player for a long period if the club complete a permanent agreement.

His performances have brought added quality and energy to the side, strengthening the view that retaining him should become a priority when the season ends.

However, for that to happen, Juventus must convert the loan arrangement into a full transfer. Until any deal is finalised, rival clubs are expected to remain attentive to his situation.

Several teams within Serie A are also believed to be monitoring the attacker as he continues to impress in black and white.

Juventus Warned To Move Quickly

According to Calciomercato, Juventus risk losing Boga if they do not act decisively in the coming period.

The report states that another club could move for him, with interested sides prepared to offer Nice more than the buyout clause Juventus previously agreed for his signature.

That scenario would place pressure on the Old Lady to secure the player before the market becomes more competitive.

Juventus are expected to continue demonstrating their ambition, and Boga is now being tipped to stay beyond the current campaign.

Even so, the club may need to move swiftly if they are to avoid losing a player who has already shown his value in a short space of time.

Boga’s rise since arriving in January highlights how effective mid-season recruitment can be when the right profile is identified. Juventus will now hope to complete the process by ensuring his future remains in Turin rather than allowing another side to take advantage of the delay.