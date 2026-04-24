Robert Lewandowski is reportedly one of the players Juventus would like to add to their squad as the Bianconeri prepare to bring more experienced figures into the team when the transfer window reopens.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have enjoyed an impressive run of form and have continued to show they can deliver strong performances when required. As a result, the club are now working to identify the right profiles to strengthen the squad further.

Lewandowski has emerged as a notable name in that process, with Juventus believed to value his experience, leadership and proven goalscoring record at the highest level.

Juventus Interested In Lewandowski

The striker could reportedly leave Barcelona at the end of the current term as a free agent unless he agrees to remain on a reduced salary.

That situation may provide Juventus with an opportunity, particularly if they wish to add an established forward capable of making an immediate impact.

However, Lewandowski is unlikely to join just any club. Any next move would be expected to depend on the sporting project available and whether he believes he can compete successfully within that environment.

Juventus remain one of the biggest clubs in world football, but that status alone would not guarantee his signature, especially with other interested sides also monitoring the situation.

Competition for a player of his profile would almost certainly be strong should he become available.

Szczęsny Could Influence Decision

According to Tuttojuve, Wojciech Szczęsny could play an important role in helping Juventus convince Lewandowski that a move to Turin would be the right decision in the next transfer window.

Szczęsny is understood to share a close friendship with the striker, while the pair are also teammates at Barcelona.

That relationship could give Juventus a valuable internal connection if discussions over a possible transfer were to progress.

Players often rely on trusted voices when considering major career decisions, particularly when choosing between multiple offers late in their careers.

For Juventus, adding Lewandowski would represent a statement signing and further evidence of their desire to blend recent progress under Spalletti with proven elite experience.

Whether such a move becomes realistic remains to be seen, but the interest underlines Juventus’ ambition to compete at the highest level and continue building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.