Juventus travel to face AC Milan with an opportunity to move above Max Allegri’s side, and they will be eager to seize it as both clubs continue their battle to finish inside the top four.

Juve have enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent weeks, which is why they are widely regarded as one of the teams most likely to finish the season strongly. Their consistency has given supporters renewed confidence at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Following their elimination from the Champions League, Juve have improved significantly in domestic competition and have been collecting victories as expected. That response has undoubtedly pleased their manager, who will want the momentum to continue.

Juventus Building Momentum

The men in black and white will be determined to ensure they remain in contention for a top two finish between now and the end of the season. Every point is vital, and a result at San Siro would represent a major statement.

Juve have worked hard for their recent results and have won four of their last five matches, losing none of those games. That sequence reflects both discipline and resilience as they approach the decisive final stretch of the season.

By contrast, Milan has won only two of their last five matches, while losing the other three. That inconsistency has created additional pressure ahead of one of the most significant fixtures of their campaign.

Milan Faces a Difficult Test

Juve are in stronger form at the moment, and the men in black and white must now demonstrate that level in this encounter by claiming victory. Recent performances suggest they have developed the ability to win even when not at their best.

That was evident in matches such as the contest against Atalanta, where Juve were still able to secure all the points despite not producing their finest display. Those kinds of victories are often the mark of a side growing in confidence.

It is expected to be a demanding match for both teams, with quality on each side and plenty at stake in the race for Champions League qualification. However, the current form gives Juve reason to believe they can secure the points.

Should they manage that outcome, Juventus would return to Turin ahead of Milan and strengthen their position significantly as the season moves towards its conclusion.