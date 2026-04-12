Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti concedes that his men had luck in their favour after beating Atalanta by a single goal.

The Bianconeri returned to Turin with a crucial win that temporarily elevated them to fourth place while waiting for Como’s result against Inter, while simultaneously ruling La Dea out of the Champions League race.

Nevertheless, the home side had the upper hand in the first half, but couldn’t translate their chances into goals, as Nicola Zalewski’s shot whistled past the post, while Giorgio Scalvini’s header was denied by the frame of the goal.

On the other hand, Juventus, who hardly forged a dangerous chance throughout the first period, managed to take the lead through Jeremie Boga following a goalmouth scramble.

Luciano Spalletti analyses how Juventus prevailed in Bergamo

The Ivorian winger-turned-striker couldn’t connect well with the ball, but his scrappy touch was enough to beat Marco Carnesecchi, who was caught outside of his goal following an ill-advised exit.

Therefore, Spalletti admitted that Atalanta caused Juventus several problems, and that the winner was rather fortuitous.

“We knew it was tough to come and play here, then we touched it with hand because they are a strong team and they stay very well on the pitch,” said the former Italy manager in one of his post-match interviews (via JuventusNews24).

“They start from right to left several times before closing the action, runs, slides… When you win the ball back, you have to be good at managing it because otherwise you are forced to chase.

“We neither built well nor managed, and in the first half hour, we only ran. Then we entered the match better after the restart. Boga’s goal is a bit of a coincidence, but before he had a chance. The team then stayed on the pitch well.”

Kenan Yildiz didn’t enjoy his best outing and was hooked early in the second half. Spalletti confirmed that the Turkish attacker was struggling with a physical problem throughout the week, and the same goes for Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Khephren Thuram.

“This week, Kenan trained below level because of some inflammation, but it also happened to Bremer, Thuram, and Kelly.”

Spalletti on Milan struggles & Champions League duty

After beating Atalanta, Juventus still have another two difficult fixtures to negotiate against Bologna and Milan, who are suddenly within their range.

Spalletti reckons that the Rossoneri’s struggles could give the Bianconeri an extra boost in the Top Four race

“If being ahead of Milan means being in the Champions League, I will give it a little thought. We have a difficult schedule: now we have Bologna, who has found again the energy of Bologna of some time ago.”

Speaking of the Champions League, Spalletti believes Juventus have the duty to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition every year.

“The Champions League is a level of glory, a level of wanting to be inside a competition where children on the other side of the world see you.

“For Juve, it is a consequence to be in the Champions League. These competitions call you if you are Juventus, you have to be there. It is not a question of not being able to buy players, it must be a natural duty for us.”