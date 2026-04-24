Leon Goretzka is open to continuing his career at Juventus as the German midfielder prepares to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bavarians have benefited from his talents for almost a decade and now appear ready for his departure, with Juve keen to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature. His availability without a transfer fee has naturally attracted significant attention across Europe.

Several leading clubs on the continent are interested in signing Goretzka, and the German is currently considering several offers ahead of next season. With experience at the highest level, he remains an appealing option for sides seeking quality and leadership in midfield.

Juventus Make Their Interest Clear

Goretzka is expected to want to continue competing at the top level, as he remains fit and effective. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Luciano Spalletti, who would be aiming to guide Juventus towards the Serie A title next term.

Juve have reportedly already made contact with his entourage regarding a potential move. The club are understood to be gathering details over the financial package he would expect should he decide to change teams this summer.

Such early discussions suggest Juventus are serious about strengthening its squad with proven talent. A player of Goretzka’s calibre would bring experience, physical presence, and technical quality to the midfield department.

Salary Demands Could Shape Negotiations

According to Tuttojuve, the German has informed Juventus that he would require 7m euros net per season to move to the Allianz Stadium. That figure is said to be slightly above the highest amount Juve are currently willing to pay their top earner.

While the request may initially exceed Juventus’ preferred structure, it does not necessarily place the deal out of reach. Negotiations often involve compromise, and both parties may yet find common ground in the coming weeks.

This means the Bianconeri could still arrive at a figure that suits their wage model while satisfying the player’s expectations. That has made the proposed transfer a realistic and increasingly positive possibility.

If an agreement can be reached, Juventus would secure an experienced international on a free transfer, a move that could represent excellent value and provide a significant boost ahead of the new campaign.