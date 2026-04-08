Leon Goretzka is a highly sought-after player, and Juventus are seriously interested in securing his signature, with the German now prepared to leave Bayern Munich.

Both the player and the Bavarians understand that this will be their final season together, and he has been free to begin discussions with foreign clubs since the start of the year. As a result, negotiations are likely progressing in the background while he remains focused on finishing the current campaign strongly and maintaining his performance levels.

Growing Interest Across Europe

Juventus are not alone in their pursuit, as they face strong competition from Arsenal for his signature. The Gunners are believed to feel that Goretzka would be open to joining them and could be attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League at the end of the season.

There remains optimism that he could choose a move to Juventus if he decides to continue his career in Serie A, although the Bianconeri are aware that interest in him is increasing across Europe. His experience, physical presence, and technical ability make him an appealing option for several top clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield options.

Serie A Battle Intensifies

The competition has intensified further, with AC Milan now entering the race for his signature, as revealed by TuttoJuve. The Rossoneri are keen to strengthen their squad and view Goretzka as a valuable addition ahead of the next campaign.

They are fully aware of Juventus’ interest and are expected to make a determined effort to outmanoeuvre their rivals in securing his services, even though Juventus may currently hold an advantage in negotiations. However, if the Bianconeri fail to finish inside the Serie A top four, their chances of completing the deal could be significantly affected, particularly if they are unable to offer Champions League football next season.