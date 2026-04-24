Juventus take on AC Milan at San Siro this weekend in a fixture of major importance for both clubs. With valuable points at stake, each side will view the contest as one they must win, although the Old Lady arrives in stronger recent form and will believe they can secure the result.

Playing at home, however, will give AC Milan confidence. The Rossoneri will be determined to produce a strong display in front of their supporters and ensure they provide a stern challenge to their visitors.

Juve have shown clear improvement in recent weeks and appear to have removed much of the inconsistency that previously affected their performances. That renewed stability has made them a far more difficult side for opponents to beat, or even hold to a draw.

Juventus Seeking Another Strong Result

The men in black and white have been in excellent form over the past few weeks, collecting positive results and building momentum at a crucial point in the season. Their organisation and resilience have been central to that progress.

One area that may still require improvement is their attack. While Juventus possess several talented players in forward positions on paper, their frontline has not consistently looked like one that would intimidate top opposition.

Even so, Juve have found ways to win matches through teamwork and discipline, showing they do not need to rely solely on attacking flair to earn victories. That balance could prove important again this weekend.

Milan Respectful Despite Comments

Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic has suggested Juventus’ attack does not cause fear, while still making it clear that respect remains for their opponents. His remarks underline the confidence within the Milan camp ahead of the encounter.

Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said: “Does this Juventus attack like this scare you? Not scary, but we have great respect for them. We know what we have to do to face them, we’ll see what happens.”

Those comments are likely to add extra interest to an already significant meeting between two historic rivals. Juventus may use them as added motivation as they seek to continue their strong run.

Juve have been highly efficient in recent weeks, and contributions from across the squad have helped drive that success. If they deliver another disciplined performance, they will have every chance of leaving Milan with an important victory.