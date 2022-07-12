Last season, Palermo made a significant step in their path towards the top tier by securing a promotion from Serie C to Serie B.

Nonetheless, this wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of Matteo Brunori.

The Italo-Brazilian joined the Rosanero on loan from Juventus, and turned out to be a genuine goal machine.

The 27-year-old scored 25 goals in the league, before adding another four strikes in the playoffs, which ended up being decisive for the club’s promotion.

Therefore, Palermo are eager to maintain the services of Brunori, and have scheduled an important meeting with Juventus on Wednesday.

According to Calciomercato, this summit could be decisive, as the two clubs are edging closer towards finding an agreement.

The attacker had initially signed for Juventus in January 2020 after sealing a switch from Pescara.

The player has travelled all around the peninsula, playing for a host of Italian clubs in the lower levels. However, he’ll be hoping to prove himself in Serie B next season.

Juve FC say

While some had previously suggested Brunori for a backup role with Max Allegri’s first team, Juventus must find a more experienced striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

As for the Italo-Brazilian, he has found his niche at Palermo, so he would probably be pleased with prolonging his Sicilian adventure.