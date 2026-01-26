After missing out on Youssef En-Nesyri, Juventus could re-establish contacts with Manchester United and Liverpool for Joshua Zirkzee and Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their attacking ranks before the end of the month, but they have been unsuccessful on the market thus far.

Last week, the Serie A giants tried to recruit Jean-Philippe Mateta, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with Crystal Palace.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini turned to Youssef En-Nesyri and struck an accord with Fenerbahce, but the player wasn’t enticed by the temporary formula.

Luciano Spalletti keen to add a new striker to his ranks

On Sunday evening, Juventus didn’t show signs of struggle in front of goal as they put three goals past their rivals, Napoli.

After the contest, Luciano Spalletti reserved some praise for Jonathan David, who got on the scoresheet, but insisted that the squad still lacks a classic centre-forward who can act like a battering ram.

While it remains to be seen if the management will oblige and find a profile that suits the coach’s requirements, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus could soon revisit two tracks that lead to the Premier League.

The pink newspaper believes the Bianconeri could soon launch new attempts for Zirkzee and Chiesa.

Juventus already tried to sign Zirkzee & Chiesa in the past

Zirkzee is a longtime target for Juventus, who initially tried to bring him in the summer of 2024 after appointing his former Bologna manager, Thiago Motta.

The Dutchman instead joined Manchester United, but he’s been struggling for playing time this season. While it remains to be seen if his situation will improve under Michael Carrick, the 24-year-old fears he could miss out on a spot in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, so he might jump at the opportunity to leave Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Chiesa is an all-too-familiar figure at the Allianz Stadium, having played for the club between 2020 and 2024.

Frustrated with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot, the 28-year-old was reportedly open to rejoining his former employers, but Juventus and Liverpool weren’t able to agree on the figures and formula.

The Euro 2020 is primarily a winger. Hence, he would be considered a backup for Kenan Yildiz rather than a solution for Spalletti’s striker dilemma.