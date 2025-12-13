Federico Bernardeschi is set to face Juventus this weekend as a Bologna player and has stated that he remains emotionally tied to the Old Lady. The attacker spent several years with the Bianconeri between 2017 and 2022 and was part of one of the club’s strongest sides during that period. His time in Turin included notable successes, although his role became more limited towards the end of his stay.

As Juventus brought in several new signings, Bernardeschi began to struggle for prominence within the squad. Despite having the opportunity to remain at the club and potentially play an important role, he chose a different path. He ignored a contract renewal offer and ultimately decided to leave, bringing his spell with the men in black and white to a close.

Bernardeschi’s Journey After Juventus

Following his departure, Bernardeschi joined MLS side Toronto FC, where he played between 2022 and 2025. He has since returned to Serie A and established himself as an important player for Bologna. His performances have drawn attention, particularly with the upcoming fixture against his former club, where many observers will be keen to see how he performs against Juventus.

Bernardeschi, like many players who leave major clubs, has spoken of his lasting affection for his former side and insists that Juventus still holds a place in his heart. However, not everyone is convinced by those sentiments, especially given the circumstances surrounding his exit.

Federico Bernardeschi (Getty Images)

Pavan Questions Bernardeschi’s Loyalty

Commenting on the situation, Massimo Pavan expressed scepticism about Bernardeschi’s claims. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “Bernardeschi says he’s tied to Juve, but he’s made them lose a lot of money… It makes me smile when players say they’re tied to Juve and then make them lose money. Juve paid over €40 million for him, and he left for free because he refused to renew his contract, much less sell him in the years before. What are we talking about? If he loves Juve, he should prove it with his actions.”

Pavan’s remarks highlight the lingering debate around Bernardeschi’s legacy at Juventus, a discussion that is likely to resurface as he prepares to face his former club once again.