Juventus lost faith in the decision-making of Cristiano Giuntoli and decided to part ways with him at the end of last season. He had served as the club’s sporting director for two consecutive campaigns but failed to deliver the improvements expected in his second year.

During the last transfer window, Juventus worked closely with Damien Comolli and is now preparing to appoint a successor for Giuntoli. The club sought to ensure that its sporting department was under capable management, and it became clear that Giuntoli had not proven himself suitable for the role over the course of two seasons.

Severance Package for Giuntoli

When Giuntoli left, Juventus provided him with a severance package, which was notable given the club’s financial prudence. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri paid him 800,000 euros as part of this arrangement, a figure disclosed in their latest financial reports. Giuntoli had earned a substantial salary during his tenure, and the severance payment was intended to conclude his contractual obligations while allowing the club to move forward.

The payment, while significant, is seen by Juventus as a necessary step to ensure the sporting department is guided by competent leadership. It represents the final financial settlement from the club and marks the end of Giuntoli’s association with Juventus.

Looking Ahead for Juventus

The departure of Giuntoli highlights the club’s determination to strengthen its management structure and make more effective decisions in the transfer market. Juventus are keen to appoint a successor who can provide clear strategic direction, deliver on the club’s sporting ambitions, and work effectively alongside the executive team.

By addressing the shortcomings of the previous sporting director, the club aims to safeguard its long-term competitiveness and ensure that the Bianconeri are in capable hands moving forward. The severance package for Giuntoli is a relatively small price to pay in comparison with the importance of having strong leadership at the helm.

Juventus are now progressing in its plans for the upcoming season and remains focused on appointing a director who can restore confidence and deliver results both on and off the pitch.