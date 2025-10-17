Juventus are seriously considering a move for Franck Kessie, who could return to European football as early as January. The Ivorian midfielder previously played for Atalanta and AC Milan before moving to Barcelona and is currently competing for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

Although his contract with the Saudi club runs until the summer of 2026, they may be open to negotiating a transfer in the January window. Juventus previously explored the possibility of bringing Kessie back to Europe during the summer, but the midfielder was not keen to make the move at that time.

Kessie’s Appeal to Juventus

Despite staying in Saudi Arabia, Kessie remains an attractive prospect for Juventus, who see him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield immediately. The 28-year-old’s combination of experience and athleticism makes him well-suited to the demands of Serie A, and his familiarity with European football adds to his value.

Kessie moved to Europe early in his career and has since accumulated considerable experience at the highest levels of competition. Even at 28, he is in the prime of his career and could contribute significantly to Juventus for several seasons if he returns. His versatility in midfield and ability to influence both attack and defence are qualities the club would welcome as they look to reinforce their squad.

Challenges of a Return to Europe

According to Tuttojuve, one of the main challenges Juventus would face in securing Kessie’s services is his salary. Players who move to the Saudi Pro League often earn significantly more than their European counterparts, sometimes up to three times the average pay, which could complicate negotiations.

Nevertheless, with Al Ahli increasingly open to his departure, Juventus may have an opportunity to bring Kessie back to Europe. If both the club and the player can reach an agreement, the January window could provide an ideal moment for the Ivorian to return to Serie A and strengthen the Bianconeri’s midfield.

Kessie’s potential move represents a blend of strategic planning and opportunity for Juventus, offering the chance to secure an experienced, still youthful midfielder who could make an immediate impact on the team.