Juventus are continuing their efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign, with Franck Kessie now emerging as one of their midfield targets. The club is keen to put itself in the best possible position to compete for trophies this season and is focused on bolstering key areas of the team.

The midfield department is one in which the Bianconeri believe improvements are needed. Juventus have already identified a number of players who could potentially upgrade their current options, especially as Douglas Luiz is expected to leave during this window. The Brazilian only joined a year ago, but his performances have not met expectations, and a return to the Premier League is looking increasingly likely.

Kessie, who has experience in Serie A, is currently playing in the Middle East. Juventus view him as a strong candidate to add quality and experience to their midfield. However, despite their interest, progress on this front is unlikely in the immediate term.

Juventus Face a Challenge in Securing the Midfielder

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the midfielder is not currently interested in making a return to European football. He remains committed to his current club and intends to see out his contract, which runs until 2026. This stance complicates any potential transfer for Juventus, who would need the player’s willingness to move before they can open any serious negotiations.

The financial aspect of any potential deal is also a key factor. Kessie is reportedly earning a substantial salary in his current role, and moving back to Europe would almost certainly require a significant reduction in his wages. This is another element that Juventus would need to navigate carefully if they are to keep their hopes alive of securing his signature.

Long-Term Interest May Remain

Despite these current challenges, Juventus may retain their interest in the midfielder with a view to a future move. Should the situation change or the player reconsider his position, the Italian giants are likely to revisit their interest. For now, however, they may be forced to explore other alternatives as they work to strengthen their midfield ahead of a crucial season.