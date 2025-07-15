Morten Hjulmand remains a key target for Juventus as they continue to plan for changes in their midfield. The Bianconeri are preparing for the likely departure of Douglas Luiz during this transfer window and are actively assessing potential replacements. Hjulmand has emerged as one of the most attractive options available, although securing his signature is expected to be a difficult process.

The midfielder has performed consistently well for Sporting Club, attracting attention from a number of top European clubs. Juventus considers him to be among the strongest candidates to reinforce their midfield, and their interest in the player has remained firm. However, the financial aspects of a possible transfer present a significant challenge.

Release Clause Complicates Talks

Hjulmand’s contract at Sporting includes a release clause valued at around €80 million. This figure has been communicated to all interested parties, and Sporting appears intent on holding firm to it. For Juventus, such a fee would require serious consideration, particularly in light of other squad-building priorities.

There is, however, a potential development that may alter the situation. As cited by Il Bianconero, Hjulmand is believed to be challenging the validity of his release clause. The midfielder reportedly contends that the clause is linked to the tenure of former manager Ruben Amorim. With the coach having departed, Hjulmand is arguing that the conditions tied to his exit should be revisited and potentially reduced.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Juventus Must Evaluate the Financial Risk

Sporting has a reputation for being firm in negotiations and rarely allows key players to depart without a premium fee. Juventus, therefore, must carefully assess whether pursuing Hjulmand is the right financial decision. While the player would be a valuable addition, it is unlikely that Sporting will reduce their demands significantly without formal arbitration or further negotiations.

If Hjulmand is successful in his appeal to lower the buy-out fee, Juventus may find themselves in a stronger position to proceed. Otherwise, they will need to either meet the current valuation or explore alternative midfield options to reinforce their squad before the transfer window closes.