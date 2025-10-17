At 37, Robert Lewandowski is clearly approaching the latter stages of his career, and Barcelona are reportedly considering Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement. The Serbian striker is nearing the end of his contract at Juventus, and he is expected to leave Turin in the summer of 2026.

Despite Juventus investing in new forwards who could eventually succeed him, Vlahovic has continued to stand out as the team’s main attacker over the past few months. While the newcomers have yet to fully meet expectations, the Serbian has capitalised on the opportunity, maintaining his role as a key figure in Juve’s attacking line-up.

Vlahovic’s Continued Importance at Juventus

This season, had the new signings performed at the expected level, Vlahovic might have seen his playing time reduced. Instead, he has consistently delivered, earning starts and proving his value to the team. His performances underline why Juventus remain confident in him as one of their primary attacking options, even as the club plans for future transitions in the squad.

The Serbian’s influence on the pitch has strengthened his profile, attracting attention from European clubs seeking a striker capable of leading the line at the highest level. His physical presence, goal-scoring instincts, and tactical intelligence make him a highly sought-after forward.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich

According to Tuttojuve, Barcelona are monitoring Vlahovic as a potential successor to Lewandowski. The Polish forward is entering the final years of his career, and concerns about his fitness have prompted the Catalans to explore options for next summer. A free transfer for Vlahovic could be an ideal solution, allowing the club to secure a proven striker without a transfer fee.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the Serbian, meaning Juventus could face competition for his signature. Meanwhile, the club is preparing to find a replacement for Vlahovic in due course, ensuring that any potential departure does not leave a gap in their attacking line.

Vlahovic’s combination of talent and opportunity has made him central to Juventus’ plans this season, while simultaneously positioning him as a prime target for clubs looking to reinforce their forward line in the near future.