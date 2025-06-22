Four Juventus players received yellow cards during their match against Al Ain, an outcome that is now costing the club financially. The Bianconeri began their Club World Cup campaign with a convincing win over the team from the United Arab Emirates, but despite the result, the disciplinary record from that match has raised some concern.

Juventus are considered one of the strongest teams in the competition, particularly with fewer European clubs participating and more entries from other continents. The Bianconeri are aiming to build on their victory and will now focus on continuing their form against Wydad in their next match. However, maintaining discipline will be crucial if they are to progress smoothly through the tournament.

Financial Impact of Bookings at the Club World Cup

As reported by Tuttojuve, the financial penalties associated with cards at the Club World Cup are notable. Each yellow card carries a cost of $12,000, while a second yellow leading to a sending-off costs $15,000. A straight red card incurs a fine of $20,000. Based on this structure, Juventus have already been fined a total of $48,000 due to the four bookings received in the match against Al Ain.

The players who received yellow cards were Weston McKennie, Andrea Cambiaso, Francisco Conceicao and Federico Gatti. All four now face the risk of suspension if they pick up another caution in the next match. This adds a layer of pressure as Juventus prepare to face Wydad, knowing that another disciplinary lapse could result in the absence of key players for the fixture against Manchester City.

Juventus Must Balance Intensity with Control

While physical play and tactical fouls are sometimes necessary to prevent opposition chances, Juventus will need to strike the right balance. Avoiding unnecessary bookings is important not just for financial reasons, but also to ensure that key players remain available for the most important matches ahead.

A composed and professional performance will be required against Wydad if Juventus are to secure qualification to the knockout stages. Discipline, as much as quality, could prove decisive as the tournament progresses.