Juventus are hoping to seal deals for Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez in the coming days. However, their futures could be interlocked, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Earlier this week, Fiorentina have managed to sign Albert Gudmundsson, which should allow Gonzalez to leave the Tuscan city.

Moreover, Atalanta have found an agreement with Udinese for the services of Lazar Samardzic. The young Serbian is seemingly the right profile to replace Koopmeiners.

These two operations should serve as a boost for Juventus who will be hellbent on snatching their two primary transfer targets as soon as possible, especially since the new campaign is already underway.

And yet, there could be a few obstacles in the way, especially given La Dea’s great ambitions.

As the Pink newspaper explains, Atalanta won’t relinquish Koopmeiners easily.

The Orobici feel that Samardzic’s arrival won’t force their hand, but will instead give them more guarantees to bargain with Juventus over Koopmeiners while knowing they have a ready-made heir for the Dutchman at home.

On the other hand, selling the attacking midfielder to the Bianconeri would generate a large transfer fee(around 60M) which would enable the Europa League winners to launch an onslaught for Gonzalez, thus hampering Juve’s plans for the wing department.

Atalanta have been tracking the Argentine this summer, and ironically, they could end up luring the 26-year-old away from Juventus by using the Old Lady’s own cash.

It will be interesting to see how this situation will unfold in the coming days.