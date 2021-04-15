‘I’m not impressed by some of his attitude towards the group’ Luca Toni slams Ronaldo

Former Juventus striker, Luca Toni has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his attitude after the attacker’s recent antics.

Ronaldo threw his Juve jersey to the ground and punched the wall in the dressing room after Bianconeri’s game against Genoa the last time out.

They had won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie.

Ronaldo, who has scored much of Juve’s goals in this campaign didn’t get on the score sheet, but it wasn’t because he didn’t get a chance.

The former Manchester United man missed openings in the game and may have been disappointed by his performance after the match.

Toni admits that he was also a selfish player during his playing days and wasn’t happy when he didn’t score.

However, he celebrated with the rest of the team when they won the matches when he wasn’t on the score sheet.

“He’s very important for Juventus,” Toni said to Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“He’s the leading goalscorer, he scored a lot.

“But I’m not impressed by some of his attitude towards the group. I think back to when I was playing.

“I was very selfish and if I didn’t score, I still remained on the pitch to celebrate anyway. I endured the disappointment.”