It’s AC Milan vs Juventus in the race for Ligue 1 star

Boubacar Kamara is set to end his current Olympique Marseille deal in the summer and reports say Juventus wants to sign him.

However, Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri faces serious competition from AC Milan for the French midfielder.

The 22-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at his current club, but they continue to field him in their matches.

This shows how important he is to the team, and Juve feels he can do a job if he joins Max Allegri’s squad.

Milan has been signing young players in the last few seasons, and Stefano Pioli also gives them chances to perform at the San Siro.

But Allegri loves to use more experienced players.

These contrasting approaches could see Juve miss out on a move for him.

However, the Bianconeri hope to offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season.

If these midfielders leave, they can convince Kamara that he would be a regular starter at the club.

Danilo has been very useful at the Allianz Stadium because of his versatility and Kamara is also that good.

The youngster can play as a midfielder or in defence and would offer Allegri an excellent option if he joins Juve.