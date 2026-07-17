Julian Brandt is set to join a Premier League club this summer, with Juventus and AS Roma both having considered the Borussia Dortmund midfielder on a free transfer before the Bianconeri were cut out of the running, according to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport.

Di Marzio reported on July 16 that Brandt is heading toward England, noting that both Juventus and Roma had looked at him seriously as a zero-fee option. The post on X read: “Julian Brandt verso la Premier League: ci avevano pensato @JuventusFC e @OfficialASRoma a parametro zero.” The use of the past tense – ci avevano pensato, they had considered – signals that Juve’s interest has not translated into a concrete pursuit.

Free transfer, Premier League destination

Di Marzio’s report frames the move as a zero-fee option, which makes a free transfer the key attraction for the interested parties.

That free-agent status was clearly the attraction for both Juventus and Roma – no transfer fee and immediate availability – and a player with more than 500 senior appearances at the top level of European football.

Premier League wins the race

Di Marzio’s framing suggests the Premier League was the direction of Brandt’s move. It follows a pattern that has defined Juve’s summer so far – rival clubs outmanoeuvring them in transfer races while the club weighs its options from a position of financial constraint. Brandt will arrive in England on a free.