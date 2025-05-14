Jakub Kiwior has enjoyed an extended run in the Arsenal starting line-up over the past two months following an injury to Gabriel. The Brazilian is typically the preferred partner to William Saliba at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, and once fully fit, he is expected to reclaim his place in the team.

In the meantime, Kiwior has made a strong impression with his performances. However, his return to the bench appears likely when Gabriel is available for selection again. This situation has led to speculation that the Polish international may seek a move away from the Emirates in order to secure more consistent playing time.

Juventus and Inter Both Interested in Kiwior

Since arriving at Arsenal, Kiwior has attracted the interest of several Serie A clubs, with Juventus among those reportedly keen to secure his signature. His previous experience in the Italian top flight is viewed as a significant advantage, and he is seen as a player who could adapt quickly if he were to return. The Bianconeri believe he could strengthen their defensive options and bring added depth to the squad.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are not the only club pursuing Kiwior, with Inter Milan also said to be interested. Both clubs are thought to be preparing offers and hope to persuade the player to join their respective projects ahead of next season. The competition between the two Serie A giants adds further intrigue to the situation as they look to reinforce their backlines.

A Potential Departure from Arsenal

Despite limited opportunities, Kiwior has conducted himself professionally at Arsenal and performed well when called upon. His development in London has been evident, and he now appears ready for a more prominent role at the highest level. A move back to Italy could provide him with the regular football he seeks, while also allowing him to continue progressing at a competitive club.

Kiwior’s potential departure would be a loss for Arsenal in terms of squad depth, but for the player, a transfer could represent an important step in his career. Whether he joins Juventus or Inter, he would arrive as a more seasoned and confident defender.