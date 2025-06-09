A report in the Italian media identified the profiles that Juventus are tracking in their quest to enhance their attack ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri are determined to offload Dusan Vlahovic in the summer after failing to impress this term, while Arkadiusz Milik has become a forgotten figure in Turin after failing to make a single appearance throughout the season due to a knee injury.

On the other hand, the Serie A giants could succeed in finding an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep Randal Kolo Muani, but a new addition would still be needed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the club’s directors Damien Comolli and Giorgio Chiellini have identified Mateo Retegui and Viktor Gyokeres as the main targets.

Retegui & Gyokeres the main options for Juventus

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

The Italo-Argentinian scored was the top goalscorer in Serie A last season with 25 goals, so Atalanta surely won’t sell him on the cheap.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres could be even more expensive, especially amidst competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United who are all interested in the bomber who netted 54 goals this season.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper names three other profiles that the new Juventus management is keeping tabs on, in case they fail to lure both of their primary targets.

Juventus keeping tabs on several attacking solutions

The first is Jonathan David who will be a free agent by the end of the month after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille.

The same source also mentions Gyokeres’ younger teammate, Conrad Harder. Nevertheless, Sporting might be keen to keep the 20-year-old Dane if they end up selling Gyokeres.

Finally, 32-year-old Niclas Fullkrug arguably represents the least exciting option for the fanbase, especially as he’s coming off an underwhelming campaign at West Ham United.