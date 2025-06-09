Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the race for Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso amidst conflicting news regarding his future.

The 25-year-old started the campaign on a solid note following his reunion with his former Bologna coach, Thiago Motta, consolidating his status as a key player at the club.

However, the versatile star then endured a series of ankle injuries that either kept him on the treatment table, or hampered his performances on the pitch.

Cambiaso eventually found his footing under Igor Tudor, but his future in Turin is anyone’s guess at this stage.

Cambiaso & Juventus reach career crossroads

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

In recent months, the Azzurri international was reportedly identified by the management as the big sacrificial lamb who would help Cristiano Guntoli and Co. fund their summer transfer plans.

Nevertheless, more recent reports claimed that the new Juventus sporting hierarchy led by Damien Comolli and Giorgio Chiellini have no desire to sell the player.

In the meantime, Cambiaso has been linked with a move to Milan where he would reunite with Max Allegri, while the Manchester City rumours have yet to fully vanish.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to enquire about the Genoa youth product.

Atletico Madrid interested in Andrea Cambiaso

The source also confirms interest from Milan and Premier League clubs, and denies reports of talks between the player and the Juventus management over a new contract.

Hence, it appears Cambiaso’s future remains shrouded in mystery, while suitors will try to take the opportunity to lure him away from Turin.

Nevertheless, if Comolli and Chiellini truly intend to build a squad around an Italian core, as recently reported, then Cambiaso must be kept at all costs, as he is one of the few Juventus players who regularly start for the Italian national team.