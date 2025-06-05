New Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to reunite with his former Juventus pupil Andrea Cambiaso.

After spending a year on the shelf, the 57-year-old is back in the game, signing for the Rossoneri in recent days. This will be the Tuscan’s second stint at Milanello following his first between 2010 and 2014.

Allegri has been tasked with the mission of bringing Milan back to their rightful place following a horrendous campaign that saw them finish in a miserable 9th place.

Allegri hoping to reunite with Andrea Cambiaso

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

In recent days, the six-time Scudetto winner has been linked with some of his old Juventus loyalists, including Adrien Rabiot who followed the manager out of Turin last summer, and currently plays for Olympique Marseille.

Moreover, Allegri has been determined to reunite with Cambiaso who made his big breakthrough at the Allianz Stadium under his guidance in the 2023/24 campaign. Several reports in the Italian press have reported on this story in recent days.

But according to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri swiftly closed the door on Milan’s attempts, insisting that the 25-year-old won’t be heading to San Siro this summer.

Juventus won’t sanction Cambiaso’s transfer to Milan

Cambiaso enjoyed a spectacular start to the campaign, establishing himself as one of the new emerging captains under Thiago Motta, but a series of ankle problems pegged him back during the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, Juventus still consider the Italy international an important figure in the squad, as his versatility allows him to adapt to almost any tactical system.

The left-back was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last January, but in the end, the parties couldn’t reach a final agreement.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Cityzens will launch a new onslaught in the summer.