Juventus youth product Nicolo Savona is expected to put his signature on a new and improved contract.

The Aosta native joined the club’s academy at a tender age, and climbed his way up to ranks to reach the first team last summer after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season.

The 22-year-old is originally a right-back, and he managed to carve himself a starting role in the Italian Brazilian’s 4-2-3-1 formation at the expense of former club captain Danilo.

Savona’s momentum was then derailed by a few injury problems, while the arrival of Igor Tudor saw him relegated to the bench. Nevertheless, an injury crisis at the back saw the Croatian manager resort to his services, deploying him as part of the back-three.

Juve working on extending Savona’s contract

Even though the Italian is tied to the club with a contract until June 2029, the management has been determined to push back the deadline for another year.

Former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had been working on extending Savona’s contract. Despite the recent departure of the former Napoli official, the club’s new General Director, Damien Comolli, has decided to go forward with the same plan.

So according to IlBianconero, Savona should soon sign a new contract valid until 2030.

The versatile defender is currently among the first team’s lowest earners, with a yearly salary of €500,000.

Therefore, the club will reward the player with a significant pay rise that would triple his current wages.

Nevertheless, signing a new contract won’t necessarily rule out a summer departure, so the Turin-based giants could still end up selling the Italy U21 international for the right figures.

The source mentions interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, and even Manchester City.