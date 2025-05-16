Manchester City showed interest in Andrea Cambiaso during the January transfer window, and Juventus were reportedly open to the possibility of a deal being made. The Italian side had hoped that the former Premier League champions would make an official approach for the player’s signature, but that interest did not result in any formal offer.

As the summer transfer window approaches, there is a renewed possibility that Manchester City could return with intent. With clubs across Europe preparing to strengthen their squads, the situation may change, and Cambiaso could find himself on the move if the right offer comes in.

Cambiaso remains an important figure at Juventus and continues to play a key role in the team’s structure. However, the club is not ruling out a sale if a suitable financial proposal is made. Manchester City are one of the few clubs with both the need and the financial power to pursue such a player, and Juventus would consider an offer that meets their valuation.

Manchester City Shifts Focus to Another Juventus Defender

According to Tuttomercatoweb, City may now be turning their attention to another defender at Juventus. Rather than pushing forward with a move for Cambiaso, the Premier League club is said to be interested in Nicolo Savona, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

Savona has established himself as a consistent performer under Igor Tudor and has become an integral part of the Juventus back line. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Manchester City are reportedly evaluating a potential bid to bring the young defender to England.

Getty Images

Juventus Face Summer Decisions

While Juventus would prefer to retain Savona, the club is aware of the financial demands required to improve the squad over the summer. As such, they may be open to offers for the defender if it allows them to reinvest in other areas.

Savona has been one of the most impressive players this season, but Juventus may ultimately sacrifice him if the financial terms are favourable. With Cambiaso still in the squad, there is belief that the team would not be significantly weakened by his departure.