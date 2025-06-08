In their quest to find a new striker, Juventus have set their sights on Viktor Gyokeres, as well as his young Sporting CP teammate, Conrad Harder.

After scoring 54 goals in 52 appearances this season, Gyokeres emerged as one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in Europe.

He has been linked with several top clubs already, including Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United, where he would reunite with his old Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim.

Nevertheless, none of these clubs has been able to find a breakthrough, leaving the door open for the Bianconeri to enter the race.

Juventus undergoing attacking overhaul

Juventus are keen to sign at least one new striker, especially with Dusan Vlahovic seemingly heading towards the exit door.

The Serie A giants are working on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond the current campaign, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll succeed on this front.

In recent days, Juventus have been making some progress in their attempts to strike a deal with Jonathan David who is now a free agent after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille, but one new striker might not suffice.

Therefore, the management might try to sign a young promising striker who would be willing to serve as a backup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Conrad Harder could be right profile for the role, so the Italian giants have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Juventus following Conrad Harder

The 20-year-old is a Danish striker who represented several clubs in his native country, including Nordsjaelland, before signing for Sporting CP last summer for €19 million.

This season, he has been serving as an understudy for Gyokeres, but still managed to register 13 goals and 10 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

Harder is tied to the Portuguese giants with a contract until June 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €24 million.