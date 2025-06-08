Juventus have reportedly had a change of heart regarding the future of Manchester City transfer target, Andrea Cambiaso.

The Bianconeri bought the wingback from Genoa in the summer of 2022 before sending him on loan to Bologna. He returned as a more polished player a year later, instantly cementing himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s system.

This season, Cambiaso enjoyed a stellar start after reuniting with Thiago Motta, but his performances dropped after enduring a series of ankle injuries.

Andrea Cambiaso wanted at Man City?

In January, the Italian was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, as Pep Guardiola pinpointed him as the right profile to replace Kyle Walker who joined Milan.

In the end, the parties couldn’t reach a definitive agreement, while some sources tipped Man City to return with a fresh onslaught in the summer.

Moreover, several reports in the Italian media claimed that Juventus have identified Cambiaso as the best profile to sacrifice in order to fund their summer transfer campaign.

But according to Tuttosport, the new Juventus management has adopted a different approach, especially following recent talks between the club’s new General Director, Damien Comolli, and Igor Tudor.

Following his appointment in March, the Croatian tactician helped reinstate Cambiaso as a regular starter after coming off a difficult period.

Juventus & Tudor want to keep Andrea Cambiaso

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

As the source explains, Tudor not only appreciates the 25-year-old’s technical attributes, but also his human traits.

So while this isn’t a priority for the club at the moment, the Bianconeri will be looking to tighten their grip on the player’s future by tying him to a new contract.

Cambiaso is already running on a relatively long-term deal, having signed a renewal until 2029 last year. He currently earns €2.4 million per season, so the report expects him to earn a slight pay rise.

Fellow Juventus players Weston McKennie, Federico Gatti and Nicolo Savona have also been waiting to pen their respective new contracts for months, but their files have been temporarily set aside following the managerial revamp.