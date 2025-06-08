The new Juventus hierarchy has decided to extend the squad’s Italian core. Hence, they’ll be looking to sign several Azzurri stars this summer.

Over the past few years, the number of Italian internationals in the squad has significantly decreased, especially following the end of the BBC era.

There was a time when Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Gianluigi Buffon, Claudio Marchisio and Andrea Pirlo were all regular starters, but it now feels like ages ago.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the new management is looking to rectify the situation.

Juventus aiming to recruit Azzurri stars

As the pink newspaper explains, the newly-appointed General Director, Damien Comolli, understands the value of boasting an Italian core. Although the 52-year-old is a Frenchman, he has been following the Bianconeri for decades.

This is a sentiment he shares with his right-hand man, Chiellini, who knows all about the highs and lows of the Turin-based giants.

Over the past few months, Sandro Tonali emerged as the primary target to bolster the middle of the park, even if prising him away from Newcastle United remains a challenging task, to say the least.

Nevertheless, the former Brescia and Milan isn’t the only Italian international on the Old Lady’s shortlist.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Which Italian stars would Juventus like to acquire?

The source mentions Gianluigi Donnarumma who has yet to pen a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which leaves his future in the air.

Moreover, Juventus ccould be interested in giving Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi and Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori more prominent roles, as they haven’t been able to lock themselves starting spots at their respective clubs.

The Bianconeri would also like to sign a young Italian defender, and their wishlist includes Parma’s Giovanni Leoni, Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo and Hellas Verona’s Diego Coppola.