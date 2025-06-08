The Juventus hierarchy changed skins over the past few weeks, but the plan to lure Sandro Tonali away from Newcastle United remains intact.

The Bianconeri have recently parted ways with their former Football Director Cristiano Giunoli and his collaborators, while hiring Damien Comolli as the new General Director, with Giorgio Chiellini elevated to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the new Juventus management has decided to adopt Giuntoli’s idea to try to sign Tonali from Newcastle.

In fact, the source claims that the directors also have a mind to include Douglas Luiz as a counterpart in an exchange, exactly like Giuntoli had planned.

Juve still keen to recruit Sandro Tonali

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As reported in recent days, the new hierarchy is planning to build a solid Italian core and has identified Tonali as the ideal profile to solidify the middle of the park.

The Turin-based giants have been trying to acquire the 25-year-old since he was a mere teenager in Brescia.

They were close to sealing the deal in the summer of 2020, but the player opted to join his beloved Milan, who later sold him to the Magpies.

However, this remains a daunting task for Juventus, as Newcastle won’t deprive themselves of the player’s services unless they were to receive an offer north of €100 million.

Why Juventus will struggle to sign Tonali

The Toon are in a solid financial situation, especially after qualifying for the Champions League next season, so they don’t have to make major sacrifices on the market.

Moreover, the source claims that Tonali wishes to remain at St. James Park and repay the club that supported him when he got slapped with a lengthy ban for his role in the illegal betting scandal last season.

Nevertheless, Juventus are still determined to try their luck despite facing difficult odds.