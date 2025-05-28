Juventus and Newcastle United appear to be building a budding partnership that could result in increased player movement between the two clubs. After the Bianconeri signed Lloyd Kelly from the Premier League outfit in January, relations between the two sides have improved, setting the stage for further business in upcoming transfer windows.

Both clubs are ambitious and looking to strengthen their squads. With Juventus aiming to reclaim domestic dominance and Newcastle United continuing their rise in English and European football, a mutually beneficial relationship could emerge. For Juve, one name in particular stands out as a dream signing.

Juventus Hopeful of Tonali Return

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing Sandro Tonali back to Serie A after his spell in England. The midfielder has returned to action for Newcastle United following his lengthy suspension and played a crucial role in helping the club to silverware this season. His performances have underlined his importance to the Premier League side and have rekindled Juve’s interest.

Despite Tonali’s success in England, Juventus are believed to be hopeful of tempting Newcastle with a substantial offer. According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are considering a deal that would include Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz as part of a player-plus-cash proposal. This demonstrates the high regard in which they hold Tonali and their intent to bring him back to Italian football.

However, this move faces considerable challenges. Newcastle United have not indicated any willingness to sell the player and, having qualified for the Champions League, are under no financial pressure to offload key members of their squad. With the backing of strong financial resources, they are well-positioned to retain their top talents.

Newcastle’s Position Strengthens After European Qualification

Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League has further bolstered their status and financial power. They will be focused on improving their squad depth rather than dismantling it. As such, Juventus may find their pursuit of Tonali to be a near-impossible task, especially given the English club’s desire to make an impact in Europe.

While the idea of Tonali returning to Serie A may be appealing, Juventus must accept the reality that Newcastle hold all the cards. The midfielder remains a crucial figure at his current club, and any deal to lure him away will likely be met with firm resistance.