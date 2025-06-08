Legendary Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini looked back on his playing days while identifying his most influential managers.

The 40-year-old was a loyal and admirable servant to the club’s cause during his playing career, donning the black and white stripes for 17 eventful years.

After a late-career stint with LAFC which saw him lift the MLS trophy, Chiellini has now returned to Juventus, assuming an important role in the new administration.

The Euro 2020 hero has now been appointed as the club’s Director of Football Strategy, reporting directly to the club’s new General Director, Damien Comolli.

In a new interview, Chiellini returned to his early years at Juventus when he was still making a name for himself as a budding defender.

Giorgio Chiellini recalls early Juventus days

The Livorno native decided to stay when the Bianconeri were demoted to Serie B in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal, but refuses to take credit for his decision.

“At the time I was 22, I had just arrived at Juventus and it was a time for me to also take on more responsibility, to become more important in the team,” he told The Excellent Leadership Podcast via JuventusNews24

“The ones who had to be mentioned at the time were Buffon, Del Piero, Trezegueti, Nedved, Camoranesi, those players who decided to stay, who had already won the World Cup.

“I did a lot of things for Juventus after them, but at the time it was quite easy for me to play a year in Serie B, I start playing as a starter, I start taking on more responsibility, and I try to learn from them what it means to be a Juventus captain, an important player.”

Chiellini then explained how his leadership style differed from his predecessor, Gianluigi Buffon, who was perhaps more charismatic.

“Gigi was able to find the words that reach deep into your heart in order to change the moment, to bring out something that you didn’t know you possessed and change the path of the match.

“I don’t think I have this ability. I’m different and I try to do it in another way.”

Chiellini hails Conte & Allegri

Finally, the Juventus director identified Antonio Conte and Max Allegri as his best two managers, albeit their styles are drastically different.

“The two best coaches I have had in my career, with whom I have spent the most years, are Conte and Allegri. They were very different, but I think they are the coaches who taught me the most.

“Conte completely changed my idea of ​​football, not only in defending, but also in being a more complete player. We started playing much more with the ball.

“Allegri, on the other hand, gave us a sense of freedom and responsibility, which were very important to me.”