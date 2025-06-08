Juventus are reportedly willing to part ways with Nicolas Gonzalez this summer after a solitary season in Turin.

The Argentinian was one of the club’s biggest signings in 2024. The Bianconeri had to go through nerve-racking negotiations with their arch-rivals, Fiorentina, to conclude the operation.

The 27-year-old eventually joined Juventus on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The package cost the club circa €33 million.

But like several of his fellow summer arrivals, Gonzalez failed to live up to the high expectations. Perhaps he wasn’t as disappointing as the even more costly Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, but he hardly set the Allianz Stadium on fire.

Juventus ready to part ways with Gonzalez

The two-time Copa America winner was often a substitute under Thiago Motta before becoming a regular feature with Igor Tudor, who appreciated his hard-working ethics. However, for the supporters, he still fell short from a technical standpoint.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s new management is willing to sell the winger for the right price.

Juventus reportedly value Gonzalez at €26-27 million, which should be enough to avoid registering a capital loss.

Brentford & West Ham following Nico Gonzalez

The pink newspaper names Brentford, West Ham United and Galatasaray as his main suitors, so it remains to be seen if one of these clubs will step forward with a bid.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants are unlikely to deprive themselves of the services of any regular starter before the FIFA Club World Cup which kicks off in a week, unless they find a suitable replacement first.

Therefore, one would expect Gonzalez to join the Juventus squad for the global tournament, which could offer him the chance to prove his worth, and perhaps win the favour of the new sporting hierarchy led by Damien Comolli, or earn himself additional admirers.