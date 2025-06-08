Juventus transfer target Victor Osimhen has turned out a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal as he has no desire to play in the Saudi Pro League.

The 26-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Galatasaray, but he still has a contract with Napoli valid for another year.

The Partenopei are keen to offload the Nigerian striker, but they remain hellbent on collecting the full value of his €75 million release (which can only be triggered by clubs outside of Italy).

In recent weeks, Al-Hilal have been eager to seal a deal that would allow them to buy Osimhen before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Arabian giants reached an agreement with Napoli to pay the value of the release clause in three yearly instalments.

🚨Breaking News🚨 Victor Osimhen Rejects Al Hilal's offer! Despite an offer of over €30 million per season plus bonuses. All this after the club respected Napoli's requests at lunchtime (the famous €75 million clause with payment in three instalments). Osimhen wants to… — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 8, 2025

However, the player has decided to turn down the proposal that would have seen him earn a whopping €30 million per year, following in the footsteps of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes who rejected an even heftier offer from the same club.

Osimhen is keen to stay in Europe and play his football at the highest level, thus giving hope for Juventus and his other suitors.

The Bianconeri have been heavily linked with the Nigeria international over the past few months, but it remains to be seen if they’ll remain interested in the player following the departure of their former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who was the one keen to reunite with his old Napoli pupil.