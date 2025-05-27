Victor Osimhen continues to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football, and his future remains uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window. After a successful loan spell at Galatasaray, where he helped the Turkish giants win a league and cup double, the Nigerian striker has once again proven his value.

Juventus identify Osimhen as top target

Osimhen had hoped to secure a permanent move away from Napoli last summer, but a transfer never materialised. The striker remains determined to take the next step in his career, with a move to the Premier League being his long-term dream.

However, Juventus are now positioning itself to offer him a different path. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli sees Osimhen as the ideal striker to lead Juve’s attack next season. The club is set to make changes to its frontline, and the Nigerian would represent a significant upgrade and a powerful statement of intent.

Convincing the player may not be the biggest hurdle, as Osimhen is reportedly open to the idea of joining the Bianconeri. The real challenge lies in negotiations with Napoli, who will not make it easy for a key player to join a direct rival.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli’s demands and Saudi competition complicate deal

Napoli are demanding €100 million for their star striker, a fee that immediately makes the transfer complicated for Juventus. The high price tag is not the only obstacle. Osimhen also has lucrative offers on the table from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who can afford to meet Napoli’s valuation and offer the striker a massive tax-free salary.

Despite these challenges, a report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juventus have not given up. The Turin-based side is expected to explore creative ways to complete the transfer, possibly involving instalments or player exchanges.

While Osimhen would undoubtedly improve Juve’s attack and help them compete for major honours, the club must be certain that both the player and Napoli are open to realistic negotiations. Otherwise, the deal may prove to be out of reach.