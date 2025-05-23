Juventus have long held hopes of signing Victor Osimhen at the end of the current season. The striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has enjoyed a successful campaign, contributing to the Turkish side’s domestic double.

While Galatasaray are keen to retain him beyond this season, Osimhen appears reluctant to continue his career in Turkey. The forward has always expressed a preference for playing in the Premier League and came close to securing a move to Chelsea last summer.

Juventus Eye Osimhen as Vlahovic Replacement

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, has been quietly working on a potential deal to bring Osimhen to Turin. The Nigerian has been a long-standing target, and Juve view him as an ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to be sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Securing Osimhen would represent a significant upgrade in attack, and the club are believed to be ready to invest the necessary funds to complete the signing. With Champions League qualification within reach and a place in the upcoming Club World Cup secured, Juventus could offer the striker an attractive platform to relaunch his career in Serie A.

However, recent developments suggest the Bianconeri may face disappointment in their pursuit.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Saudi Interest Presents a Major Challenge

According to a report from Football Italia, Osimhen is now open to leaving Europe altogether, with Al Hilal showing a strong interest in acquiring his services. The Saudi Pro League club have the financial resources to make an offer that Juventus would struggle to match.

The report indicates that this shift in Osimhen’s stance represents a significant setback for Juventus. While the club had positioned itself as strong contenders for his signature, they are unlikely to compete with the lucrative packages offered by teams in Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the most talented strikers in world football. Missing out on such a high-calibre player would be a considerable blow to Juventus’ summer plans, especially given their intentions to overhaul the squad ahead of next season.