Juventus are keen to sign Victor Osimhen next summer, and they have reportedly identified Dusan Vlahovic as the ideal sacrifice to fund the operation.

The Bianconeri are expected to revamp their attacking department in the summer of a largely disappointing campaign.

On Sunday, Vlahovic may have played his final fixture at the Allianz Stadium as a Juventus player. The Serbian entered the pitch in the second half and marked his outing by scoring the second goal that sealed a vital 2-0 win over Udinese.

But as reported earlier today, this strike will do little to change the player’s future which apparently lies away from Turin.

Juventus planning attacking overhaul

Moreover, Randal Kolo Muani isn’t expected to dwell in Turin for too long, as his loan stint will expire at the end of the season, and the club doesn’t have the option (or perhaps even the intention) to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arkadiusz Milik has also become an afterthought after spending an entire campaign on the sidelines. Hence, Juventus won’t be looking to rely on his services next season, at least not in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Osimhen has emerged as the perfect candidate to lead Juve’s charge next season, as Cristiano Giuntoli remains hellbent on reuniting with his old Napoli pupil.

How Juventus plan to fund Osimhen deal

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are willing to splash €85 million, thus going beyond the player’s release clause (€75 million) which can only be activated by clubs outside of Italy.

As the Roman newspaper explains, the key to financing this hefty operation is to sell Vlahovic for a transfer fee worth €40-45 million. This would cover a large portion of Osimhen’s transfer, while qualifying for the Champions League would yield a major financial boost.

Nevertheless, this remains wishful thinking on the club’s part, as finding a club willing to fork amount this amount on Vlahovic and also match his current salary remains a challenging task.