Gigi Buffon understands better than most what it takes to be a top goalkeeper at Juventus, having spent more than a decade as the club’s number one. His opinion carries weight, especially when it comes to assessing the talent of those who follow in his footsteps.

Last summer, Juventus decided to make a change in goal by signing Michele Di Gregorio from Monza. The young Italian was brought in primarily because of his ability to play with his feet, a quality suited to Thiago Motta’s tactical approach. Although Motta was later dismissed, Di Gregorio remained the first choice under his replacement, Igor Tudor.

A difficult season for Juventus

It has not been a smooth campaign for Juventus, which has faced several managerial changes and periods of inconsistent form. Despite the instability, Di Gregorio has done well in his first season at one of Europe’s most demanding clubs.

The Bianconeri are once again preparing to appoint a new manager, with Tudor expected to depart. In the midst of this uncertainty, Di Gregorio’s calm presence in goal has stood out as a rare positive.

Buffon praises Di Gregorio’s composure

Buffon recently spoke about the young goalkeeper’s performances and was full of praise. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said:

“I see him very well. It wasn’t easy to take over from someone like Szczesny, especially for someone in his first season at a big club. And I especially like how he behaves in difficult moments: there are those who sink, he holds his ground.”

Those words carry significance, particularly coming from a legend like Buffon. Di Gregorio’s resilience and maturity under pressure have impressed many, and he is expected to improve even more next season.

Juventus fans can take comfort in knowing that their goalkeeping position is in safe hands as they work to rebuild and challenge for major trophies again.