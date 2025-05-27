Nicolo Fagioli joined Fiorentina on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window and made an immediate impact. Despite some inconsistency, he became a key player for La Viola and played an important role in helping the team secure European football for next season.

Before the season ended, there were rumours that Fiorentina might send Fagioli back to Juventus. At that time, the club was uncertain whether they would qualify for European competition. However, by the end of the campaign, Fiorentina managed to clinch a place in the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina to trigger obligation to buy

According to Sport Mediaset, this European qualification now means Fiorentina must trigger their obligation to sign Fagioli permanently this summer. The Italian club initially paid 2.5 million euros to take the midfielder on loan for the second half of the season.

Juventus expects to receive 13.5 million euros as part of the transfer fees, with additional payments due once certain performance-related targets are met. This arrangement shows the confidence both clubs have in the player’s potential.

Fagioli shines in Florence

Fagioli struggled for consistent playing time under Juventus manager Thiago Motta but showed glimpses of his talent. At Fiorentina, he has been given more opportunities and has responded well, proving that he deserves regular minutes on the pitch.

He is regarded as one of the finest talents to come out of Juventus’ academy. Although he will continue his career away from the club for now, many fans will be hoping to see him return stronger in the future.

The move to Fiorentina looks like the perfect chance for Fagioli to develop further and build on his promising start to senior football. We wish him all the best as he continues his career in Florence.