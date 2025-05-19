At the end of the season, Fiorentina might not have the obligation to buy Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus, but the Tuscans have already made up their mind in this regard.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of Juventus who rose through the club’s ranks from a tender age. In the 2022/23 season, the midfielder got his big breakthrough with the first team, before seeing his momentum interrupted by an eight-month ban due to illegal betting.

Following his return to action, Fagioli was expected to become a pillar in Thiago Motta’s system, but he was left to rot on the bench for months before being handed an escape rope from Fiorentina in January.

The Viola signed the Italy international on loan with the obligation to buy set at €13.5 million plus €2.5 million.

Fagioli left Juventus due to Motta’s omission

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The purchase clause will be triggered if the Florentines manage to qualify for any European competition by the end of the season.

But as things stand at the moment, Fiorentina are highly unlikely to break into the European zone. They currently sit seventh in the table, three points behind Lazio.

The only way they can qualify for the Conference League is by beating Udinese in the final round of the season, with Lazio losing to Lecce. They would then pip the Biancocelesti to sixth place thanks to their superior head-to-head.

Therefore, recent reports in the Italian press suggested that this scenario could send Fagioli back to Juventus, which would certainly delight the majority of Bianconeri supporters.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato.it believes that Fiorentina have no intention of sending the midfielder back to Turin.

Fiorentina want to retain Nicolo Fagioli regardless of European qualification

Even if the obligation to buy clause isn’t triggered, the Viola can still exercise their option to purchase the player’s contract for the same figures.

Fagioli has been an instant hit at the Artemio Franchi, and Juventus fans will agonisingly remember how he orchestrated Fiorentina’s 3-0 victory over the Old Lady which spelt the end of Motta’s time at the club.

Hence, the Tuscan club considers it a bargain deal given the player’s capabilities and undeniable impact, so they wouldn’t want to deprive themselves of his services.