Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday.

The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, Milan and Juventus dominated the worst formation from Serie A Round 20, as published by Calciomercato.

While the Rossoneri have the largest hosts (six!), Max Allegri’s side contributed with four of their own.

Moise Kean spearheads the unceremonious lineup as he struggled to get a hold on the ball against Armando Izzo and company.

Moreover, Filip Kostic has been a mere shadow of himself since the January restart. He was hauled off at halftime following a miserable first period.

Leandro Paredes got a rare nod over Manuel Locatelli, but his display was simply listless, further justifying his status as a benchwarmer.

Finally, Federico Gatti gets the mention at the back, although the Italian could argue that Gleison Bremer may have produced an even worse display.

Roma veteran Chris Smalling is the only player to break the shocking Milan-Juventus duopoly.

Serie A Round 20 Flops (3-4-3): Tatarusanu (Milan); Gatti (Juventus), Gabbia (Milan), Smalling (Roma); Calabria (Milan), Tonali (Milan), Paredes (Juventus), Hernandez (Milan); Di Ketelaere (Milan), Kean (Juventus), Kostic (Juventus)