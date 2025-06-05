Juventus are reportedly devising a plan to lure Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Turin.

Although he’s only 26, the Italian has been playing his football at the highest levels for almost ten years now, as he broke onto the scene as a 16-year-old wonderkid at Milan under the guidance of the late Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The custodian was almost immediately earmarked as Gianluigi Buffon’s rightful heir, and he certainly lived up to the expectations.

Hence, Juventus have been hot on his trail for several years now.

Juventus have been chasing Gianluigi Donnarumma for years

In the summer of 2021, they were presented with the golden opportunity to sign Donnarumma whose contract with the Rossoneri had expired at the time, but PSG pipped them for his signature.

Nevertheless, the goalkeeper’s name continues to be occasionally linked with the Turin-based giants.

After helping PSG win their first-ever Champions League trophy, Donnarumma’s reputation is certainly on the up, with several suitors taking note of his heroics.

Although he didn’t have an awful lot to do in the 5-0 beatdown of Inter in the final in Munich, his jaw-dropping saves against the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal were absolutely fundamental for the French champions.

Juve hoping to seize the opportunity to sign Donnarumma

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus are still keen to sign their longtime target, especially with the new management planning to build a squad around an Italian core.

The transfer market expert believes there’s a good chance that Donnarumma ends up leaving PSG this summer, and the Bianconeri are aiming to position themselves ahead of the queue.

The custodian’s contract will expire in 12 months. While PSG are desperate to find an agreement over a renewal, the goalkeeper and his entourage could opt for a new adventure.