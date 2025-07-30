Juventus are entering the summer with numerous uncertainties surrounding its squad, as it works to reorganise the team before the new season begins. The Bianconeri are once again considered among the favourites for the Serie A title, as is often the case, but several questions remain about whether the current squad is strong enough to make a genuine challenge.

After finishing fourth last season, it would be unrealistic to expect a significant improvement in performance without meaningful changes to the squad. Relying on the same group of players and hoping for a better outcome is unlikely to deliver results. To support new manager Igor Tudor effectively, Juventus must provide him with a more competitive set of options.

Key Players May Depart

One of the major issues facing the club is the potential departure of key players. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah and Douglas Luiz are all reportedly linked with moves away from Turin. These possible exits only increase the pressure on the club to act swiftly in the transfer market. Juventus have not yet added enough new signings to strengthen the team significantly, and without reinforcements, they risk falling behind their rivals.

The uncertainty surrounding these players has left the squad in a state of flux. Without clarity on who will remain, Tudor is currently unable to plan effectively for the season ahead. As the transfer window edges towards its conclusion, the need for decisive action becomes more urgent.

Juventus Urged to Act Quickly

Luca Cilli has acknowledged the situation and the challenges the club is facing. He believes there is still time to make the necessary changes, though he recognises it will not be easy. As cited by Tuttojuve, he said, “Is there a lot to resolve? Juventus has a lot, so we can say there are many and varied. However, there’s time to resolve them, it certainly won’t be easy. There’s Vlahovic, who doesn’t fit into Igor Tudor’s main plans and has a significant, significant contract worth €12 million a season, and he’s only got one year with Juventus, just one year left on his contract.”

Time remains, but it can also be wasted. If Juventus are serious about challenging for the title, the best time to act is now.