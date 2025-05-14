Juventus will aim to beat Venezia and clinch the UEFA Champions League on the last day of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. With the ambition to retain that Scudetto title all vaporised, the Bianconeri can’t afford to miss out on Europe’s elite competition. The Turin giants currently occupy the 4th position in the Serie A with Roma, Lazio and Bologna hot on their heels.

On the other hand, getting a result against the Turin giants may be the difference between relegation and playing in Serie A next season for Venezia. Therefore, it promises to be a mouth-watering last match day of the season for Serie A lovers. How will the relegation battlers fare against Igor Tudor’s side?

Juventus’ Current Form Under Igor Tudor

Since replacing Thiago Motta in March, the former Lazio coach Igor Tudor has steadied the ship. The 47-year-old Croatian continues to grind out results for the Bianconeri. Under his tutelage, Juventus managed 3 wins and 2 draws in 6 matches. Despite their unspectacular form, many old lady supporters would agree that the team has progressed slightly from where it was under Thiago Motta.

Juventus Results Under Igor Tudor

Bologna 1 – 1 Juventus

Juventus 2 – 0 Monza

Parma 1 – 0 Juventus

Juventus 2 – 1 Lecce

Roma 1 – 1 Juventus

Juventus 1 – 0 Genoa

Goal-scoring issues have been the recurrent theme for the club, especially with its top striker, Dusan Vlahovic, out with a thigh injury. Now that he’s back, the manager will look to him, Kolo Muani and the talented Kenan Yildiz to achieve his objective. Some reports suggest Tudor may not be in charge of the team beyond this season. However, beating Venezia on the last day and securing Champions League qualification may prove to be the salvation for the Croatian.

Venezia Current Form

Venezia has recently been racking up draws away from home. The team is arguably one of the draw specialists in the Serie A this season. However, they are the only team in the league yet to win on the road. In addition to its poor away record, the lack of firepower may end up being Venezia’s greatest undoing.

The team’s struggle to put the ball in the back of the net has resulted in scoring just 28 goals in 35 league matches. Netting more than a goal per match has become rare in recent matches. Venezia head coach Eusebio Di Francesco will hope his team’s bid for survival is still on when they face Juventus on the last day of the season. Then, a solid performance in attack and defence will be needed to keep the Turin giants at bay and achieve their objective.

Previous Meetings Between Juventus and Venezia

Juventus holds an enviable record against the Serie A strugglers. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2 – 2 draw – an added-time penalty by Vlahovic saved a point for the Turin giants. Before that, the previous eight league meetings ended in 6 wins for the Turin club and 2 draws. The likely return of Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners will be a great boost for the away team.

Before sustaining an injury against Parma at the end of April, Vlahovic had 14 goals and 5 assists to his name. Even without the services of Svoboda and Sagrado, the host will also fancy their chances after almost snatching the whole 3 points at the Allianz. However, it’s hard not to pick Juventus as the clear favourites to end the match victorious based on current form and head-to-head.

Juventus’ Unblemished Head-to-Head

Juventus boasts an immaculate record against the Venetians. The Bianconeri last lost to Venezia on April 15 1962. The Arancioverdi lost more matches and conceded more goals against Juventus than any other team in their history. Below is the breakdown of the last 8 games between the two sides.

Juventus Venezia Matches 8 8 Win 6 – Draw 2 2 Loss – 6 Goal Scored 17 5 Goal Conceded 5 17 Goal Difference 12 -12

Team News and Players to Watch

The Serie A champions may go into this game with some notable players missing. Lloyd Kelly and Federico Gatti swell up the injury list in addition to Juan Canal and Gleison Bremer. Bremer has been brilliant for Juventus and even made the team of Serie A TOTS Swap FIFA 2023. Unfortunately, the Brazilian centre back is currently out with a cruciate ligament rupture sustained in November 2024.

However, the return of Dusan Vlahovic should be a booster for the Bianconeri. Also, Igor Tudor will hope Teun Koopmeiners can shake off his Achilles’ woe to play a part against Venezia. Juventus supporters will hope the fit-again Vlahovic can form a bond with Kolo Muani on the final day of the season to achieve Champions League qualification.

As for Venezia, defenders Michael Svoboda and Sagrado are ruled out with a ruptured ligament and a muscular problem, respectively. Domen Crnigoj and Alfred Duncan’s fitness remain doubtful. To cause an upset against the defending champions, the strugglers’ misfiring attackers will have to find their scoring boots. Also, Han Nicolussi Caviglia adding to his 4-goal tally would help a great deal in their last survival hurdle.

Our Verdict

Every stat points to Juventus ending week 38 with 3 points. However, football is full of surprises. It promises to be a low-scoring but thrilling game. Both teams have issues putting the ball in the net, and may take a pragmatic approach, considering a lot is at stake. Juventus fans could not wish for a better opponent to play than the team in 18th position. However, I Bianconeri have other struggles of their own – they find it hard to win away from home.

It is hard to back the underdogs spoiling Juventus’s party. However, the Venetians will draw inspiration from the first fixture, where they almost ran away with all 3 points but for a last-second penalty. Neutral football fans can only keep their fingers crossed and anticipate an intriguing last day of the 2024/2025 Serie A season.